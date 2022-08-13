Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

In Tangdhar Sector, the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations and attempted to facilitate terrorists entry into the Indian territory.

Sepoy Pushpendra Singh made the supreme sacrifice in a bid to contain infiltration in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on August 13, 2018.

In Tangdhar Sector, the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations and attempted to facilitate terrorists' entry into the Indian territory.

Sepoy Pushpendra Singh of 20 JAT was killed in a 'sniper fire' attack by Pakistan Rangers at Tangdhar Sector along the Line of Control.

In response, the Indian Army conducted a calibrated operation and killed two Pakistani troops.

Sepoy Singh hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and joined the Indian Army in 2011.

