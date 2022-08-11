Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh laid down his life for his motherland on August 11, 1989. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh was born in the village Dungiri Panth in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

Ram Chander Singh was formerly with the 3 Para before he joined National Security Guard in 1985. In 1989, Operation Mouse Trap was launched in Punjab's Tarantaran against the terrorists. The six-month-long operation was instrumental in eliminating top terrorists operating in Punjab and paving the way for peace in the border state.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

Ram Chander Singh was a member of the ambush party operating against the terrorists in the area. On August 11, 1989, he and his men were on their way to the ambush site in Kairon village, but an encounter broke out with the terrorists in Sarhali Khurd.

In the firing, Ram Chander Singh was severely injured and made the supreme sacrifice. He is survived by his father Amar Singh, wife Laxmi Devi and daughter Arti.

Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh laid down his life for his motherland on August 11, 1989. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

Also Read: Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron