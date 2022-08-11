Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh laid down his life for his motherland on August 11, 1989. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh was born in the village Dungiri Panth in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

    Ram Chander Singh was formerly with the 3 Para before he joined National Security Guard in 1985. In 1989, Operation Mouse Trap was launched in Punjab's Tarantaran against the terrorists. The six-month-long operation was instrumental in eliminating top terrorists operating in Punjab and paving the way for peace in the border state.

    Ram Chander Singh was a member of the ambush party operating against the terrorists in the area. On August 11, 1989, he and his men were on their way to the ambush site in Kairon village, but an encounter broke out with the terrorists in Sarhali Khurd.

    In the firing, Ram Chander Singh was severely injured and made the supreme sacrifice. He is survived by his father Amar Singh, wife Laxmi Devi and daughter Arti.

