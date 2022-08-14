Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

For displaying inspiring leadership, indomitable courage, initiative and exceptional devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa was awarded Mahavir Chakra. After retirement, he was settled in Mcleodganj. He died at Army Hospital, New Delhi, due to old age in 1999.

Brigadier Sher Jung Thapa joined the Indian Army in 1932 following advice from his British friend, Captain Douglas Gracy. The two became close friends on the hockey field.

In 1947, Brigadier (then Major) Sher Jung Thapa was posted in Leh as part of the 6th Infantry Battalion. His commanding officer, Colonel Abdul Majid, was stationed at Bunji in the Gilgit Wazarat.

On October 30, Colonel Majid was sent to Gilgit along with forces to support Governor Ghansara Singh, who was apprehensive of the loyalty of the British-officered Gilgit Scouts based there. The regiment's Muslim officers mutinied under the leadership of Captain Mirza Hassan Khan and joined the Gilgit Scouts. Several personnel were killed. While Governor Ghansara Singh was arrested, Col Majid was taken as a prisoner.

Skardu was the tehsil headquarters of Baltistan and an important post between Gilgit and Leh. Sher Jung Thapa was assigned to lead the remaining 6th Infantry at Skardu. He was also promoted to Lieutenant Colonel.

On November 23, 1947, he left Leh for Skardu and reached the Tehsil on December 2, braving the inclement weather and harsh terrains. Thapa deployed two forward posts near the Tsari pass thirty miles away. On February 11, 1948, the attack commenced on Skardu. For over six months, Thapa withstood the attack, housed in the garrison with dwindling ammunition and food.

Pakistani forces had ambushed the reinforcements by ground, and reinforcements by air were not feasible because of uncertain weather conditions. The forces tried to airdrop supplies, but they often landed outside the garrison.

Eventually, on August 14, he had to surrender before the invaders, having exhausted all supplies. He was taken as a Prisoner of War (PoW) in Pakistan. He was released later because the Pakistani Army was headed by General Sir Douglas Gracy, the one who motivated Thapa to join the force before the independence.

However, all other men in the garrison were killed. For displaying inspiring leadership, indomitable courage, initiative and exceptional devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa was awarded Mahavir Chakra. After retirement, he was settled in Mcleodganj. He died at Army Hospital, New Delhi, due to old age in 1999.

