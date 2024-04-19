Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sweets on the tarmac as India delivers first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to Philippines (WATCH)

    Two heavy lift transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force, aided by civil aviation agencies, facilitated the delivery to the western part of the Philippines in a non-stop six-hour journey. The agreement includes three batteries of BrahMos missile systems with a range of 290 kilometers and a speed of 2.8 Mach, along with operator training and integrated logistics support

    India delivers first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to Philippines
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    India on Friday delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. The two countries had signed a deal worth USD 375 million in 2022. Indian officials were seen distributing sweets after the special aircraft landed in the Philippines. 

    Two heavy lift transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force, supported by civil aviation agencies, transported equipment to the western part of the Philippines in a non-stop six-hour journey. This effort follows a defense export deal signed in 2022, where India agreed to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems to the Philippines, marking India's first major defense export order to the country. 

    The deal, valued at USD 374.96 million (Rs 2,700 crore), includes three batteries of BrahMos missile systems, which have a range of 290 kilometers and a speed of 2.8 Mach. Training for operators and integrated logistics support are also part of the agreement. 

    In 2023, 21 personnel from the Philippines Navy received training at BrahMos’ Nagpur facility in Maharashtra, with Admiral R Hari Kumar awarding interim missile badges and pins upon completion. 

    The Philippines Navy's efforts aim to bolster its naval capabilities in response to China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes persist. The BrahMos missile, developed through collaboration between India and Russia, can be launched from various platforms and is undergoing a localization process for 83% of its components. 

    Additionally, other Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic missile system, with negotiations at advanced stages.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
