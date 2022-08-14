Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    On August 14, 2012, Captain A Rahul Ramesh displayed an exceptional sense of responsibility and camaraderie as a true leader, unmindful of his personal safety and upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He willingly laid down his life to save the life of others. 

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Captain A Rahul Ramesh was on deputation with the Border Road Organisation during the massive floods and landslides in Uttarakhand in 2012. Captain Ramesh of the 72 RCC (Road Construction Company) was assigned the task of executing the daunting task of road clearance in a general area of Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand on August 3 and 4, 2012. 

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Without caring for his personal safety and comfort, he successfully cleared 14 heavy slides on Dharasu-Gangotri Road in nine days. On August 14, 2012, he volunteered to construct a bridge on the Dharasu Gangotri road. The task of constructing a 110-feet Triple Single Bailey Bridge at Sawarigad was challenging.

    At around 7 am, Capt Ramesh set out to launch the bridge work after it was assembled till the seventh bay, and work was on for assembling the eighth bay. At 2:30 pm, the hillside of home bank suddenly collapsed. When a portion fell, Capt Ramesh pushed personnel working on the rollers to safety. 

    Without caring for his personal safety, he jammed the rollers to prevent the bridge from sliding into the nullah. He was severely injured when his leg was trapped under one of the elements of the bridge. He succumbed to his injuries. 

    Captain Ramesh displayed an exceptional sense of responsibility and camaraderie as a true leader, unmindful of his personal safety and upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He willingly laid down his life to save the life of others. 

    He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his professional acumen, astute leadership and selfless act of bravery.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan? RBA

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who are not performing - Parthiv Patel-ayh

    'One thing that stands out is how Rohit Sharma backs players who aren't performing'

    Hindustani flash mob suprises Dubai mall shoppers; PM glad to see Diaspora's spirit

    'Hindustani' flash mob suprises Dubai mall shoppers; PM glad to see Diaspora's spirit

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral - gps

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon