Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

Captain A Rahul Ramesh was on deputation with the Border Road Organisation during the massive floods and landslides in Uttarakhand in 2012. Captain Ramesh of the 72 RCC (Road Construction Company) was assigned the task of executing the daunting task of road clearance in a general area of Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand on August 3 and 4, 2012.

Without caring for his personal safety and comfort, he successfully cleared 14 heavy slides on Dharasu-Gangotri Road in nine days. On August 14, 2012, he volunteered to construct a bridge on the Dharasu Gangotri road. The task of constructing a 110-feet Triple Single Bailey Bridge at Sawarigad was challenging.

At around 7 am, Capt Ramesh set out to launch the bridge work after it was assembled till the seventh bay, and work was on for assembling the eighth bay. At 2:30 pm, the hillside of home bank suddenly collapsed. When a portion fell, Capt Ramesh pushed personnel working on the rollers to safety.

Without caring for his personal safety, he jammed the rollers to prevent the bridge from sliding into the nullah. He was severely injured when his leg was trapped under one of the elements of the bridge. He succumbed to his injuries.

Captain Ramesh displayed an exceptional sense of responsibility and camaraderie as a true leader, unmindful of his personal safety and upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He willingly laid down his life to save the life of others.

He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his professional acumen, astute leadership and selfless act of bravery.

