Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

With its production starting in India, all future fighter aircraft, including Tejas Mk II will be powered with the GE F414 engines. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) will also be equipped with the same engine.

India and the United States are likely to announce the manufacturing of fighter aircraft engines by General Electric (GE) in India, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks later. The process has been lingering since 2012 over the transfer of technologies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held a bilateral defence talk on Monday in Delhi, 'wherein issues pertaining to the GE deal dominated the discussion along with China's aggressive action and the ongoing situation in Pakistan', a source said.

GE engines manufacturing

The multi-billion dollar deal would be signed under an inter-governmental agreement. The Ohio-based GE Aerospace, a subsidiary of GE, will develop complex jet engine technology in India.

It must be noted that the prime minister will be visiting the United States from June 21- 24, where President Joe Biden will host him at the White House.

In March this year, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announced that the United States is willing to go for full transfer of technology with India. Besides, the two ministers also discussed the fast-evolving regional security environment, including the Indo-Pacific.

Sources in the defence establishment said that Rajnath Singh has asked his US counterpart to increase sourcing from India and establish MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facilities in India for equipment in use with Indian armed forces and can also cater to the region.

In 2021, the public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had inked a USD 716 million contract with GE Aviation for the supply of 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines for the LCA Mk 1A aircraft. The basic version of 40 LCA fighter aircraft is also powered by the F404-GE-IN20 engine.

