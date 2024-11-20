Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

Singh arrived in Vientiane, Lao PDR for a three-day visit, to take part in the 11thASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus. The last time Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Delhi during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

The defence ministers of India and China — Rajnath Singh and Admiral Dong Jun, respectively met for the first time ever since the military of two nations disengaged from two friction points — Demchok and Depsang plains and resumption of patrolling in these two areas, a month ago.

Rajnath Singh and Admiral Dong Jun met on the sidelines of the ASEAN defence ministers’ meeting-plus (ADMM-Plus) at Vientiane on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh’s office said: “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh holding bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Mr Dong Jun in Vientiane, Lao PDR.”

Singh arrived in Vientiane, Lao PDR for a three-day visit, to take part in the 11thASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

The last time Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Delhi during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN while the ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN member states (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and its eight Dialogue Partners (India, US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand) to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

Laos is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of ADMM-Plus.

India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010.

Since 2017, ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to bolster the cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries. Lao PDR is the chair and host of 11th ADMM-Plus.

