VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

First Published Nov 20, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

The troops of India and Vietnam on Thursday successfully validated the fifth edition of the bilateral military exercise VINBAX 2024 at Ambala in Haryana. The exercise between Indian and Vietnamese armed forces, which is currently underway, aimed to enhance the joint military capability of both nations, particularly in deploying Combat Engineering Companies and Medical Teams for Peacekeeping Missions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Began on November 4, the joint armed forces exercise also undertook rehabilitation and restoration tasks, showcasing interoperability and the effective employment of medical teams for humanitarian assistance.

An official said that it was for the first time in the VINBAX series, the exercise incorporated the extensive use of air assets, including contributions from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation.

The assets, including were deployed for reconnaissance, aerial insertion of personnel and materials, and underslung carriage of engineering equipment, reflecting the advanced coordination between the two nations’ forces.

Indian Army PRO Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said: "VINBAX 2024 represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing mutual confidence, and fostering the exchange of best practices."

"The exercise underscores the commitment of India and Vietnam to global peace and stability and reinforces their readiness to address multifaceted challenges in peacekeeping operations."

