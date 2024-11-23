A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war

The Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war showcased strategic brilliance and courage. From devastating Karachi to blockading East Pakistan, its operations crippled Pakistan’s navy, disrupted logistics, and hastened Bangladesh’s liberation, leaving a legacy of maritime dominance and national pride.

By Ruchi Singh

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a watershed moment for India, marking the country’s resolute stand for justice and humanity. Amidst this tri-service campaign, the Indian Navy emerged as a decisive force, showcasing innovation, bravery, and unmatched tactical brilliance. From the fiery assault on Karachi to the relentless blockade of East Pakistan, the Navy’s contributions tipped the scales of the conflict and shaped the subcontinent’s destiny. This is how the Indian Navy turned the tide of war.

Prelude to Conflict

By 1971, East Pakistan was engulfed in turmoil. The Pakistani military’s brutal crackdown on Bengali civilians triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and driving an exodus into India. Facing political, economic, and social strain, India had little choice but to intervene. When Pakistan launched pre-emptive airstrikes on Indian airfields on 3 December, war became inevitable.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi authorised a full-scale military response. The Indian Armed Forces sprang into action, and for the Navy, this was an opportunity to showcase its strategic prowess. Under the leadership of Admiral S.M. Nanda, a visionary naval officer with a reputation for audacity, the Navy was ready to unleash its offensive potential.

The Battle in the West: Karachi Ablaze

Operation Trident: A Bold Gamble

The Navy’s first target was Karachi, the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy and a hub for its naval operations. Admiral Nanda’s plan was audacious: a surprise attack on Karachi harbour using Osa-class missile boats, a relatively new addition to the Indian fleet. These small, agile vessels, equipped with Soviet P-15 Styx missiles, were towed close to Pakistani waters by larger ships before being unleashed.

On the night of 4 December 1971, the missile boats—INS Nirghat, Nirbhik, and Veer—penetrated deep into enemy territory. Moving under the cover of darkness, they launched a blistering assault:

● PNS Khyber, a destroyer, was struck by missiles and sank rapidly.

● PNS Muhafiz, a minesweeper, was obliterated in minutes.

● The merchant vessel MV Venus Challenger, laden with critical war supplies, was destroyed.

But the most striking blow came when the missile boats targeted Karachi’s oil storage facilities. The resulting inferno lit up the night sky, burning for seven days and crippling Pakistan’s logistics.

The operation was a resounding success, with no Indian casualties—a triumph of precise planning and execution. Operation Trident not only marked the first missile boat operation in the region but also cemented the Indian Navy’s reputation as a force to reckon with.

Operation Python: The Follow-Up Strike

Four days later, the Navy struck again. On 8 December, INS Vinash, accompanied by frigates, launched Operation Python. The fleet tanker PNS Dacca was destroyed, and Karachi’s oil installations suffered further devastation. This double blow left the Pakistani Navy demoralised and effectively neutralised Karachi’s operational capacity.

The Eastern Front: Strangling East Pakistan

The Navy’s Eastern Command played an equally vital role in the Bay of Bengal. Tasked with blockading East Pakistan, Rear Admiral S.N. Kohli led the fleet with strategic acumen. India’s pride, INS Vikrant, the country’s first aircraft carrier, was at the heart of this operation.

INS Vikrant’s Air Supremacy

Vikrant launched relentless airstrikes on key enemy installations using its Sea Hawk aircraft. Targets in Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, and Khulna were bombed, severing supply lines and paralysing Pakistani forces in the region. The precision of these strikes left the enemy isolated and unable to regroup.

Sealing the Waters

Supporting vessels like INS Brahmaputra and INS Beas patrolled the Bay of Bengal, intercepting enemy ships and ensuring that no reinforcements or supplies reached East Pakistan. The blockade was so effective that it became a textbook example of maritime dominance, hastening the fall of Dhaka and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Heroes of the High Seas

Behind every operation were individuals whose courage and leadership turned the tide of battle:

● Captain M.N. Mulla of INS Khukri refused to abandon ship after it was torpedoed by a Pakistani submarine, ensuring his crew’s safety before going down with his vessel. His selflessness earned him the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.

● Commander K.P. Gopal Rao and Commander Babru Bhan Yadav led their fleets during the Karachi operations with exemplary skill and valour, both receiving Maha Vir Chakras for their contributions.

● Lieutenant Commander S.K. Gupta, leading airstrikes from INS Vikrant, displayed extraordinary courage under fire, ensuring the success of critical missions in the eastern theatre.

● Leading Seaman Chiman Singh, injured during Operation X, rescued comrades under enemy fire and attacked enemy positions despite his wounds. His bravery remains a shining example of the Navy’s indomitable spirit.

Covert Brilliance: Operation X

While the Navy waged war on the seas, it also operated in the shadows. Operation X, a covert mission led by Commander V.P. Kapil, trained Bengali freedom fighters to sabotage Pakistani shipping. These combat swimmers inflicted devastating damage, sinking over 44,500 tonnes of enemy shipping and disrupting Pakistan’s maritime operations.

The success of Operation X showcased the Navy’s ability to adapt and innovate, employing unconventional tactics to achieve strategic objectives.

Impact and Legacy

The Indian Navy’s role in the 1971 war was transformative. Its operations crippled the Pakistan Navy, disrupted enemy logistics, and provided critical support to ground and air forces. The Navy ensured a swift and decisive victory by neutralising threats on both fronts.

The war also redefined the Navy’s place in India’s strategic framework. Its success demonstrated the importance of maritime power in modern warfare and inspired subsequent generations of naval personnel. Today, 4 December is celebrated as Navy Day, a tribute to the force’s unparalleled achievements during the war.

A Lasting Tribute

The Indian Navy’s actions during the 1971 war are a testament to its courage, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Through daring missions and selfless service, the Navy helped liberate a nation and proved its mettle as a cornerstone of India’s defence strategy. Decades later, the echoes of its triumphs continue to resonate, reminding us of the indomitable spirit that safeguards our seas.

Ruchi Singh is a seasoned journalist specialising in defence, security, foreign affairs, and aerospace. With a distinguished career at leading news channels such as TV Today Network, India News, News24, and Zee News, she has become a trusted voice in the industry. As a producer and analyst, Ruchi delivers incisive and impactful stories that resonate with both audiences and policymakers. Follow her insights on Twitter: @RuchiSinghNews.

