'Karan Arjun' Cast Then and Now: How Stars Now Look 29 Years Later

Entertainment
The blockbuster film Karan Arjun, starring Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, has been re-released in theaters after 29 years. Fans are loving watching the film again.
The looks of the Karan Arjun star cast have changed significantly in 29 years. The film's lead cast has aged.
Salman Khan, who played Karan in Karan Arjun, is now 58 years old. Wrinkles have started appearing on Salman's face. He is still active in films.
Wrinkles have also started appearing on the face of Shah Rukh Khan, who played Arjun in Karan Arjun. SRK is 59 years old and is still doing films.
Kajol, the lead actress of Karan Arjun, is now 50 years old. However, with increasing age, Kajol looks even more beautiful.
Mamta Kulkarni was paired with Salman Khan in Karan Arjun. Mamta is 52 years old. She has been missing for years. No one knows where she is or what she is doing.
It is now difficult to recognize Rakhee, who played the mother of Karan Arjun in the film. At 77, Rakhee has been living an anonymous life for years.
Johnny Lever, 67, is still active in films. A lot of change can be seen in Johnny's look. In Karan Arjun, Johnny played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend.
Aasif Sheikh, who played the negative role in Karan Arjun, is now 60 years old. He is currently seen in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Aasif's look has also changed a lot.
Ranjeet played the role of Kajol's father in Karan Arjun. Ranjeet, 83, is rarely seen in films now. It is difficult to recognize Ranjeet as well.