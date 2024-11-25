Kolkata Dengue cases surge; THIS district of West Bengal remains the most affected

Dengue cases are rapidly increasing in West Bengal. As of November 18, a total of 27,142 people have been infected in the state, with 999 cases reported in Kolkata alone. Nearly 4,000 new cases have emerged in the past two weeks

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

As the winter season approaches, dengue cases are on the rise in Kolkata and other districts causing a menace to the health department

article_image2

As of November 18, the state health department reported 999 dengue cases in Kolkata, out of a total of 27,142 cases statewide

article_image3

Nearly 4,000 new dengue cases have been reported in the state in the last two weeks. The surge in dengue cases in rural areas is evident from reports from government hospitals and laboratories

article_image4

As of November 18, 21,209 people tested positive for dengue at government hospitals or medical colleges

article_image5

5,933 people tested positive for dengue at private hospitals or clinics, indicating a rapid increase in dengue patients

article_image6

Murshidabad has the highest number of cases with 5,147 infections so far and the state government is carefully monitoring the situation

article_image7

Malda has 2,333 cases, and North 24 Parganas has 2,278 cases which too is a cause for worry for the health authorities

article_image8

Hooghly has 1,531 cases, and West Medinipur and Bankura have 1,264 cases each which indicates at the high number of cases in the state

article_image9

Kolkata has 973 cases, East Burdwan has 966 cases, and Howrah has 820 cases. The authorities are asking people to be careful and take necessary measures

article_image10

East Medinipur has 647 cases, and South 24 Parganas has 642 cases. Local authorities are taking necessary actions

article_image11

A total of 7,051 dengue cases were reported in October which too was a cause for worry. But the November numbers are surging at an exponential rate

article_image12

It is crucial to stay healthy during this time. Consult a doctor if you experience fever and take steps to reduce mosquito breeding

