Kolkata Dengue cases surge; THIS district of West Bengal remains the most affected

Dengue cases are rapidly increasing in West Bengal. As of November 18, a total of 27,142 people have been infected in the state, with 999 cases reported in Kolkata alone. Nearly 4,000 new cases have emerged in the past two weeks

As the winter season approaches, dengue cases are on the rise in Kolkata and other districts causing a menace to the health department

Murshidabad has the highest number of cases with 5,147 infections so far and the state government is carefully monitoring the situation

Malda has 2,333 cases, and North 24 Parganas has 2,278 cases which too is a cause for worry for the health authorities

Hooghly has 1,531 cases, and West Medinipur and Bankura have 1,264 cases each which indicates at the high number of cases in the state

Kolkata has 973 cases, East Burdwan has 966 cases, and Howrah has 820 cases. The authorities are asking people to be careful and take necessary measures

East Medinipur has 647 cases, and South 24 Parganas has 642 cases. Local authorities are taking necessary actions

A total of 7,051 dengue cases were reported in October which too was a cause for worry. But the November numbers are surging at an exponential rate

It is crucial to stay healthy during this time. Consult a doctor if you experience fever and take steps to reduce mosquito breeding

