Kolkata Dengue cases surge; THIS district of West Bengal remains the most affected
Dengue cases are rapidly increasing in West Bengal. As of November 18, a total of 27,142 people have been infected in the state, with 999 cases reported in Kolkata alone. Nearly 4,000 new cases have emerged in the past two weeks
As the winter season approaches, dengue cases are on the rise in Kolkata and other districts causing a menace to the health department
As of November 18, the state health department reported 999 dengue cases in Kolkata, out of a total of 27,142 cases statewide
Nearly 4,000 new dengue cases have been reported in the state in the last two weeks. The surge in dengue cases in rural areas is evident from reports from government hospitals and laboratories
As of November 18, 21,209 people tested positive for dengue at government hospitals or medical colleges
5,933 people tested positive for dengue at private hospitals or clinics, indicating a rapid increase in dengue patients
Murshidabad has the highest number of cases with 5,147 infections so far and the state government is carefully monitoring the situation
Malda has 2,333 cases, and North 24 Parganas has 2,278 cases which too is a cause for worry for the health authorities
Hooghly has 1,531 cases, and West Medinipur and Bankura have 1,264 cases each which indicates at the high number of cases in the state
Kolkata has 973 cases, East Burdwan has 966 cases, and Howrah has 820 cases. The authorities are asking people to be careful and take necessary measures
East Medinipur has 647 cases, and South 24 Parganas has 642 cases. Local authorities are taking necessary actions
A total of 7,051 dengue cases were reported in October which too was a cause for worry. But the November numbers are surging at an exponential rate
It is crucial to stay healthy during this time. Consult a doctor if you experience fever and take steps to reduce mosquito breeding