    CDS calls BrahMos a 'Brahmastra' of its time; IAF wants to equip fighters with next gen version

    "The combination of BrahMos on the Sukhoi Su-30 has really given us a tremendous capability that has enhanced our firepower. Along with the upgraded BrahMos and forthcoming Next Generation BrahMos, this will remain the primary deterrent weapon possessed by the IAF," said IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 31, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking for the Next Gen BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to equip its smaller fighter aircraft, including MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, its chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Wednesday.

    Amidst the ongoing border standoff between the militaries of India and China, the IAF has equipped several squadrons with BrahMos-capable aircraft.

    "As the situation unfolded on the Northern borders three years ago, we realised that the potent weapons can be used very effectively for land attacks. We, therefore, equipped more squadrons with these BrahMos-modified aircraft. Today, we have BrahMos-modified aircraft in almost all squadrons across the IAF. What we are looking at is the Next Gen BrahMos or a smaller version that can be fitted onto the smaller platforms like the MiG-29, Mirage 2000, or even the LCA," he said.

    "Seeing conflicts that are happening across the globe, the importance of precision, long-range firepower cannot be ignored," he said, adding, "This is an area where we need to really focus our energies to develop a smaller cost primarily, a smaller weapon with the same reach and lethality. This could be taken as one of the challenges."

    Talking about the enhanced capabilities of the frontline fighter aircraft, he said: "The combination of BrahMos on the Sukhoi Su-30 has really given us a tremendous capability that has enhanced our firepower. It has made the deterrence value of the IAF go up by leaps and bounds."

    "Along with the upgraded BrahMos and forthcoming Next Generation BrahMos, this will remain the primary deterrent weapon possessed by the IAF," he added.

    Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan said that Aatmanirbharta "does not imply that we will create everything in India".

    "Aatmanirbharta does not mean that we are going to produce everything in India. We are going to establish joint ventures and BrahMos Aerospace is one such venture. It has been a major success story, BrahMos is truly a 'Brahmastra' of its time," CDS Gen Chauhan said.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
