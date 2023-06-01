Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF Rafales 'fight their way' to execute strategic mission over Indian Ocean (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

    Having departed from the Hasimara Air Force station in the eastern sector, the jets executed various maneuvers and simulated operations, achieving the desired outcomes before returning to base. 

    article_image1

    The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale fighter aircraft demonstrated its formidable capabilities when it executed a strategic mission over the Indian Ocean region. 

    During this strategic mission, four Rafale jets embarked on a mission that lasted over six hours, showcasing their long-range combat prowess. 

    article_image2

    This display of operational readiness by the Rafale jets holds particular significance as China has been augmenting its presence in the Indian Ocean region, an area traditionally regarded as the Indian Navy's sphere of influence. 

    article_image3

    The sources emphasized that this recent mission underscores the Rafale's ability to effectively navigate challenging scenarios. While the exact date of the operation remains undisclosed, the IAF acknowledged the feat via a tweet, noting the aircraft's successful engagement en route to their designated weapon release point. 

    The IAF Tweet said: "Four IAF Rafales flew a long range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft 'fought' their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point."

    article_image4

    It is worth mentioning that the acquisition of the Rafale jets marks India's first major procurement of fighter planes in 23 years, following the import of Sukhoi jets from Russia. Recognized for their versatility, the Rafale jets possess the capability to carry a wide array of formidable armaments.

