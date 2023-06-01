IAF Rafales 'fight their way' to execute strategic mission over Indian Ocean (PHOTOS)

Having departed from the Hasimara Air Force station in the eastern sector, the jets executed various maneuvers and simulated operations, achieving the desired outcomes before returning to base.

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale fighter aircraft demonstrated its formidable capabilities when it executed a strategic mission over the Indian Ocean region. During this strategic mission, four Rafale jets embarked on a mission that lasted over six hours, showcasing their long-range combat prowess.

Having departed from the Hasimara Air Force station in the eastern sector, the jets executed various maneuvers and simulated operations, achieving the desired outcomes before returning to base. This display of operational readiness by the Rafale jets holds particular significance as China has been augmenting its presence in the Indian Ocean region, an area traditionally regarded as the Indian Navy's sphere of influence.

The sources emphasized that this recent mission underscores the Rafale's ability to effectively navigate challenging scenarios. While the exact date of the operation remains undisclosed, the IAF acknowledged the feat via a tweet, noting the aircraft's successful engagement en route to their designated weapon release point. The IAF Tweet said: "Four IAF Rafales flew a long range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft 'fought' their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point."