    US records first death from Powassan virus: All you need to about tick-borne disease

    It is reportedly said that Powassan infections are quite rare and the infection has spiked in recent years especially in the United States, Canada, and Russia, raising concerns about the same at a global level.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    In a recent development, Powassan virus has claimed a life in the United States. According to the Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), an adult recently died after reportedly contracting the deadly virus, thus marking the first reported case of POW virus disease in Maine this year.

    It is reportedly said that Powassan infections are quite rare and the infection has spiked in recent years especially in the United States, Canada, and Russia, raising concerns about the same at a global level. In 2022, two deaths were reported in Maine after the state recorded around 15 confirmed cases of the infection since 2015.

    Sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians: What you must know

    According to various reports, as many as 25 people are infected every year in the US, with the most recent death marking the third case of POW-related death since 2015. Read on to know about the infectious virus, its symptoms, causes, and treatment. 

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Powassan virus spreads by the bite of an infected tick like deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks. Most cases are reported from the northeast and Great Lakes regions from late spring through mid-fall, a time when ticks are most active.

    Powassan virus: What are the symptoms?

    • In the initial days, the patient can experience symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness.
    • The virus can further cause brain infection (encephalitis) or form the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).
    • In severe cases, patients can suffer from confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and seizures.

    Powassan virus: What is the treatment?

    • Doctors prescribe complete rest and add fluids to patients' diets.
    • Doctors also prescribe over-the-counter pain medications to help with the symptoms.
    • Those with severe symptoms are often hospitalised to receive support for breathing, staying hydrated, and reducing swelling in the brain.
    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
