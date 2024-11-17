Shah Rukh Khan to Madhavan: 8 celebs who started career on Television

Entertainment
Mouni Roy started her career on TV. She has worked in shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', etc
Ayushmann Khurrana started his career with Roadies
Shah Rukh Khan worked in shows like Fauji and Circus at the beginning of his career
Yami Gautam was a popular TV actress before entering the big screen
R. Madhavan worked in shows like 'Ghar Jamai', 'Saaya', etc. before entering Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the popular show Pavitra Rishta
Vidya Balan worked in the 90s show 'Hum Paanch'
Aditya Roy Kapur initially worked in 'London Dreams'