Shah Rukh Khan to Madhavan: 8 celebs who started career on Television

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy started her career on TV. She has worked in shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', etc

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career with Roadies

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan worked in shows like Fauji and Circus at the beginning of his career

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam was a popular TV actress before entering the big screen

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan worked in shows like 'Ghar Jamai', 'Saaya', etc. before entering Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the popular show Pavitra Rishta

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan worked in the 90s show 'Hum Paanch'

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur initially worked in 'London Dreams'

