Doctors in Sri Lanka have removed a 3.1kg bladder stone from a 55-year-old man in Trincomalee, which they believe could be the largest ever surgically removed. The stone measured about 17cm and was discovered after the patient, who had suffered a stroke, experienced difficulty urinating. Doctors said it may have developed over five to 10 years.

Doctors in Sri Lanka have removed a 3.1kg (6.8lb) bladder stone from a 55-year-old man, with the surgical team saying it could be the largest bladder stone ever documented and removed through surgery. The unusually large stone was removed last week at a hospital in Trincomalee, in eastern Sri Lanka. It measured about 17cm in length and was described as roughly the size of an ostrich egg.

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Stone found while treating patient for stroke

The 55-year-old man had been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. During his treatment, doctors noticed that he was having difficulty passing urine.

Further examination revealed stones in his urinary bladder. Doctors then decided to operate and remove the unusually large stone.

Dr Prahalahan Balakrishnan, who led the operation, told BBC Sinhala that the patient was in “very good health” following the procedure. He remains in hospital while continuing treatment for his other medical conditions.

Dr Balakrishnan estimated that the stone had probably been developing in the man’s bladder for between five and 10 years.

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Stone was heavier than previous Guinness record

The reported weight of the Sri Lankan stone is considerably greater than the Guinness World Records entry for the largest bladder stone.

According to Guinness World Records, the current listed record is held by a 1.9kg bladder stone removed from a 62-year-old man in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 25, 2003. The stone measured 17.9cm long, 12.7cm thick and 9.55cm high.

That means the newly removed Sri Lankan stone, if officially verified, would be substantially heavier than the existing Guinness record. However, it should be described as a potential new record until the relevant record authorities independently verify the claim. Guinness World Records says records require evidence and verification before a new achievement is formally recognised.

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How do bladder stones form?

Bladder stones develop when minerals in concentrated urine crystallise and form hard masses. They are often associated with problems that prevent the bladder from emptying completely.

Small stones can sometimes pass naturally, while larger stones may obstruct urine flow and require medical treatment. Very large stones are uncommon and can remain undetected for years, particularly when symptoms are mild or attributed to another condition.

Difficulty urinating, pain while passing urine, frequent urination and blood in the urine can be among the warning signs.

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Patient continues treatment

The Trincomalee patient is still receiving care for his other health problems after the operation. Doctors said he was recovering well following removal of the stone.

The case is notable not only because of the stone’s extraordinary size, but also because it was discovered while the patient was being treated for another serious medical condition.

If the 3.1kg measurement is independently confirmed and accepted by the relevant record authority, the Sri Lankan case could replace the 2003 Brazilian case as the largest bladder stone recorded.

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