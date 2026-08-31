According to details circulating with the viral video, the bus driver had allegedly failed to close the passenger door before continuing the journey.

That apparent mistake may have turned into an unexpected stroke of luck for the motorcyclist.

Had the door been shut, the rider could have collided directly with the solid side of the bus. Instead, the open entrance created a gap through which he was thrown by the force of the crash.

The rider landed inside the bus, where seats and the vehicle's interior may have absorbed part of the impact.

The footage shows the bizarre aftermath as passengers struggle to understand what has just happened. One moment, the bus appears to be moving normally; the next, a motorcyclist has suddenly entered through the open door.

Authorities are reportedly examining the circumstances of the accident and the condition of the motorcyclist.