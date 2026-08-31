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Open Bus Door Saves Biker in Bizarre Crash Caught on Camera in Colombia | WATCH Viral Video
A bizarre crash in Colombia, has gone viral after an open bus door appeared to save a motorcyclist from a far worse impact. The rider crashed into the bus at an intersection and was thrown through the open doorway instead of hitting its solid side.
Open bus door turns into a lifeline in bizarre Colombia crash
A bizarre road accident in Buga, Colombia, has gone viral after an open bus door appeared to save a motorcyclist from potentially far more serious injuries.
The extraordinary moment was captured on camera and has left social media users stunned. In the footage, a motorcyclist is seen approaching an intersection at speed before crashing into a bus crossing his path.
#IMPACTANTE 😳 Impresionantes imágenes captadas por una cam/seguridad en Buga (V. Cauca) revelan el violento choque entre un bus de servicio público y un motociclista que milagrosamente sobrevivió al fuerte impacto. El hombre finalmente salió del automotor por sus propios medios. pic.twitter.com/wKvPTad1we
— Colombia Oscura (@ColombiaOscura) August 30, 2026
But what happened next looked almost like a scene from an action film.
Biker flies through bus door, survives
The bus's passenger door was open at the time of the collision. Instead of slamming directly into the side of the vehicle, the impact sent the motorcyclist flying through the open doorway and into the bus.
نسي سائق الباص الكلومبي باب الباص مفتوح ولم يعلم انه هذا سيكون اغرب سبب في انقاذ حياة هذا الشخص
عند التقاطع كان قائد الدراجة النارية يقود بسرعة عندما تفاجئ بباص امامه وحدث كل هذا pic.twitter.com/msw2Bo50RW
— Saif (@diol2n) August 31, 2026
Remarkably, the rider was later seen standing up and walking out of the vehicle on his own.
A forgotten door and an unlikely escape
According to details circulating with the viral video, the bus driver had allegedly failed to close the passenger door before continuing the journey.
That apparent mistake may have turned into an unexpected stroke of luck for the motorcyclist.
Had the door been shut, the rider could have collided directly with the solid side of the bus. Instead, the open entrance created a gap through which he was thrown by the force of the crash.
The rider landed inside the bus, where seats and the vehicle's interior may have absorbed part of the impact.
The footage shows the bizarre aftermath as passengers struggle to understand what has just happened. One moment, the bus appears to be moving normally; the next, a motorcyclist has suddenly entered through the open door.
Authorities are reportedly examining the circumstances of the accident and the condition of the motorcyclist.
Internet calls it a miracle and a movie scene
The clip has sparked thousands of reactions online, with many viewers calling the incident a miracle.
"This is straight out of a movie," one user wrote, while another joked that the motorcyclist "didn't want to miss the bus".
Several people pointed to the incredible timing of the open door, with one commenting that it was "the kindest mistake ever made".
Others said the crash was a reminder of how quickly road accidents can turn deadly, particularly when riders travel at high speed through busy intersections.
Some viewers also noted that the motorcyclist appeared not to be wearing a helmet in the footage, adding another layer of concern to the incident.
A lucky escape caught on camera
While the rider's ability to stand and walk away made the crash appear miraculous, the full extent of any injuries has not been publicly confirmed.
The viral video has nevertheless fascinated viewers because of one extraordinary detail: an open bus door, which normally would be considered a serious safety lapse, may have changed the outcome of a high-impact collision.
In a matter of seconds, a mistake that could have put passengers at risk appeared to become an unlikely escape route for a motorcyclist.
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