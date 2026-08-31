PM Narendra Modi and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met at the SCO Summit in Bishkek. They discussed their friendly relations and growing defence partnership, with Armenia procuring advanced defence equipment from India, including rocket and radar systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in the historical ties between the people of the two countries. India recognised Armenia on December 26, 1991, and India's Ambassador in Moscow was concurrently accredited to Armenia.

Expanding Defence Cooperation

One of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries is defence. India and Armenia have expanded cooperation significantly, with Armenia procuring advanced defence equipment from India, including rocket and radar systems. India-Armenia defence partnership gained momentum in 2020, when Armenia placed an order to purchase the Swathi weapon-locating radar. Armenia has also procured the ATAGS towed artillery gun system, Multi Terrain Artillery Gun MARG 155mm self-propelled howitzer , ALS 51 drones, Zen anti-drone system and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. Armenia also purchased the indigenous AKASH air defence system.

Earlier this June, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Armenia's Prime Minister Pashinyan and his party on their victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia. PM Modi received a call from his Armenian counterpart during which PM Modi thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran following the recent developments in West Asia.

PM Modi's Engagements in Bishkek

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday and earlier this morning paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial in the capital city ahead of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Summit. The statue was unveiled by PM Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in the year 2015. The Prime Minister also met people from various communities in Bishkek. PM Modi received a book named 'Manas: Kyrgyz Veergatha Kavya' from them.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister will attend the official Opening Ceremony of VI World Nomad Games followed by an Informal Dinner and Concert Programme for Leaders hosted by the President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov at Bishkek Arena Stadium. Tomorrow, PM Modi is set to address the 26th SCO Summit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member states and addressing key regional and international developments.