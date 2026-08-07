A six-member gang, including four women wearing burqas, a man and a child, allegedly stole a 10-gram gold necklace from a jewellery shop in Tandur, Telangana, on August 6. CCTV footage showed the group distracting staff while one woman took the chain. The theft was discovered hours later. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A six-member gang allegedly stole a 10-gram gold necklace from a jewellery shop in Tandur mandal of Telangana's Vikarabad district on Thursday, August 6. The group reportedly entered the shop pretending to be customers and distracted the staff before leaving with the jewellery. The gang reportedly included four women wearing burqas, a man and a child. CCTV cameras inside the shop captured the incident, showing how the group moved around the store while the staff attended to them.

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CCTV shows how the theft happened

According to the CCTV footage, one of the women reached towards the jewellery displayed on the shelves while the other members kept the shop staff occupied. She allegedly picked up the gold chain and placed it inside a bag.

The group then left the shop without raising suspicion among the staff at the time. The theft is believed to have taken place at around 1:30 pm on August 6.

However, the staff did not realise that the chain was missing immediately. They checked the CCTV footage at around 6 pm and noticed the suspected theft, Tandur Circle Inspector B Parameshwar told Siasat.com.

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Police begin investigation

Following the incident, police registered a theft case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is now underway to identify and trace the members of the gang.

The accused are currently absconding, police said. Investigators are examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the identities of those involved and trace the stolen gold chain.

The CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the manner in which the group allegedly distracted the jewellery shop staff before making away with the gold chain.