PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek ahead of the SCO Summit. He also met community members after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan, where he elevated ties and paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial in Bishkek ahead of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Summit.

The statue was unveiled by PM Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in the year 2015.

PM Modi's Engagements in Bishkek

The Prime Minister also met people from various communities in Bishkek. PM Modi received a book named Manas: Kyrgyz Veergatha Kavya from them.

Community Members Share Their Experience

After meeting PM Modi, Danil Rykov, Prezident of Yoga Federation Kyrgyzstan said, "It's been an incredible joy for us to be part of this . It's been such an honor to participate in the workshops and especially in the performance here . For us, to have the opportunity to share the same stage with these great maestros and outstanding personalities was an immense joy and we really believe that this can open up new opportunities for our future events, to increase this marvelous and beautiful collaboration between our associations and our cultures."

Jyldyz Kuvatova, founder of Art of Living foundation, Kyrgyzstan and Professor of American university of Central Asia said, "We're so excited to be here. In just four days, we had more than four hours of intensive workshops every day and we had meetings with great personalities, our teachers and the maestros. It was so intense, but it's so much worth it. And we had a performance, we're very excited and thank you for inviting us."

Arina Niiazbekova, hatha yoga instructor said, "I work in the theatre, classical theatre, and I am ballet soloist, teacher, choreographer and the leader of the classical group. And also I perform classical Indian dance. And today we are meeting for the festival. It was really exciting time and we performed today. I'm performing in front of great gurus, masters and great soloists. I was extremely happy to see old friends and new friends today here. I think it is very useful for each of us to have workshops like we had with gurus."

PM Modi also met and interacted with members of the Indian community in Bishkek.

Speaking on the meeting Aditya Bhushan Mitra Director, Pylon Traders based in Kyrgyzstan said, " Namaskar and it was an incredible experience being here. And also, for me, it was an incredible opportunity to learn from our teachers, from the great personalitiesand to show our culture and everything. It was just like a dream coming true."

SCO Summit and Bilateral Meetings

According to the MEA, PM Modi has arrived to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries, and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, which include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and others.

State Visit to Uzbekistan

His arrival in Bishkek marks the second leg of his two-country visit after concluding his State Visit to Uzbekistan, where he held extensive talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the Uzbekistan visit, India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to expand cooperation across trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and culture.

The two countries also set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, with a focus on improving market access, connectivity, and banking and payment systems.

Before leaving Tashkent, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the hospitality extended to him during the visit. "Thank you, Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail, and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship," PM Modi said.

Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

During his State Visit, PM Modi also paid a floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent.

"Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," he said. (ANI)