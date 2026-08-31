Ahead of the 26th SCO Summit, PM Narendra Modi met Indian and Kyrgyz community members in Bishkek. Cultural and yoga groups, including participants of an Odissi workshop, shared their positive experiences with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met people from various communities in Bishkek, ahead of his participation in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital on Monday.

Cultural Communities Share Experiences

Among those who met PM Modi were members of the Indian and Kyrgyz cultural and yoga communities, who shared their experiences of promoting Indian traditions, including Odissi and yoga.

Dr. Jyldyz Kuvatova, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Kyrgyzstan and Professor at the American University of Central Asia, spoke about her experience of participating in an Odissi workshop and performance. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Namaste everybody! We're so excited to be here. In just four days, we had more than four hours of intensive workshops every day and we had meetings with great personalities, our teachers and the maestros. It was so intense, but it's so much worth it. And we had a performance, we're very excited and thank you for inviting us!"

Aditya Bhushan Mitra, Director of Pylon Traders based in Kyrgyzstan, also met PM Modi and spoke about his experience of participating in the Odissi events. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Namaskar and it was an incredible experience being here and it was a very successful workshop. And also, for me, it was an incredible opportunity to learn from our teachers, from the great personalities, and to show our culture and everything. And today, what was incredible was a performance. It was just like a dream coming true."

Danil Rykov, President of the Yoga Federation of Kyrgyzstan, also spoke about the cultural collaboration and the opportunity to participate in the Odissi events. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's been an incredible joy for us. It's been such an honor to participate in the workshops and especially in the performance here at this magnificent Academy For us, to have the opportunity to share the same stage with these great maestros and outstanding personalities. It was an immense joy and we really believe that this can open up new opportunities for our future events, to increase this marvelous and beautiful collaboration between our associations and our cultures."

Arina Niiazbekova, a Hatha yoga instructor from Kyrgyzstan, also shared her experience of participating in the Odissi workshop and festival. Speaking to ANI, she said, " I work in the theatre, classical theatre, and I am ballet soloist, teacher, choreographer and the leader of the classical group. And also I perform classical Indian dance. And today we are meeting for the workshop and festival. It was really exciting time and we performed today. I'm performing in front of great gurus, masters and great soloists. I was extremely happy to see old friends and new friends today here. I think it is very useful for each of us to have workshops like we had with gurus."

PM Modi is in Bishkek for the SCO Summit, where he is scheduled to participate in the 26th SCO Summit on September 1. (ANI)