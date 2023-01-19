Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI over sexual assault allegations from wrestlers

Indian wrestlers staged a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually assaulting wrestlers. Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has urged an explanation from WFI.

It was a shock for the Indian wrestling community when some Indian wrestlers, including some of the top medal-winning Indian wrestlers, staged a protest in Delhi. The protest was against the "dictatorship" of the reigning Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. At the same time, some of the female wrestlers also accused him of sexually assaulting and exploiting female wrestlers. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were among the ones who levelled the allegations against Brij during the protest at Jantar Mantar. In the meantime, the Union Sports Ministry has demanded an explanation from WFI within 72 hours, as per the Sports Authority of India (SAI), reports ANI.

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police after wrestler Vinesh accused the BJP MP and WFI chief of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. "As per the reports, renowned women Olympian wrestlers of India have accused the WFI president and some coaches of sexually harassing women wrestlers. It is a grave matter," the panel said, reported PTI. ALSO READ: Brij Bhushan denies sexual harassment claims; says won't quit as WFI President

Accusing Brij, Vinesh remarked, "I know at least 10-20 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of [the] WFI President. They told me their stories. I can't take their names now, but I can reveal them if we meet the country's Prime Minister and Home Minister. I have received death threats from people close to the WFI President. If anything happens to any of us sitting here, only the WFI President will be responsible."

On the other hand, Punia said, "Our fight is not against the government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). It is against WFI. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' [It's a fight to the finish]. We will continue this protest until WFI President is removed. We will not compete internationally until the WFI President is removed." ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI President - 'Remove Brij Bhushan' chorus grows amid multiple sexual abuse claims

"It is a fight to save Indian wrestling. While we are denied help and support from foreign coaches, the President has hired a foreign coach for his academy in Gonda. He uses abusive language against wrestlers. We can even show you videos of that," added Punia.

