Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: 'Remove Brij Bhushan' chorus grows amid multiple sexual abuse claims

    Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia stated that Indian wrestlers will not compete in any international competition until WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is removed.

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: 'Remove Brij Bhushan' chorus grows amid multiple sexual abuse claims snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, a crying Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years and sought the intervention of Prime Minister and Home Minister for his removal. 

    Olympian and world championship medalist Vinesh also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow had taken advantage of female wrestlers, and that some of the camp's female staff members approached wrestlers on the WFI President's orders.

    The 28-year-old made it clear that she has not experienced such exploitation, but she claimed that she has received death threats at the request of the WFI President from people close to him because she dared to bring up several problems affecting Indian wrestling when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Tokyo Games.

    "I know at least 10-12 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI President. They told me their stories. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country," Vinesh said, addressing the media after staging a four-hour dharna at Jantar Mantar. 

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: 'Remove Brij Bhushan' chorus grows amid multiple sexual abuse claims snt

    Sitting beside Vinesh, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said the federation is being run arbitrarily and will only compete in an international competition if the WFI President is removed. 

    Also read: Wrestlers stage protest against WFI President's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'dictatorship'

    In an unprecedented move, the country's top wrestlers gathered to protest against the "dictatorship" of the WFI President. Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who assembled at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

    "Our fight is not against the government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' (It's a fight to the finish). We will continue this protest until WFI President is removed," Bajrang Punia told PTI.

    "We will not compete in any international competition until WFI President is removed. This is a fight to save Indian wrestling," Punia later said while addressing the media.

    Bajrang's support staff, including his coach Sujeet Mann and physio Anand Dubey also joined the protest. "The dictatorship will not be tolerated," said another wrestler. Singh has been at the helm since 2011. He was elected President of WFI for the third consecutive time in February 2019.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top against New Zealand, Twitter thrilled-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top, Twitter thrilled

    football Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup 2022 final for PSG's winter tour snt

    Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup final for PSG's winter tour

    football Who is Daniel Jarvis the prankster behind BBC 'porn noise' stunt during FA Cup wolves vs liverpool coverage snt

    Who is Daniel Jarvis, the prankster behind BBC's 'porn noise' stunt during FA Cup?

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended-ayh

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of Assembly election 2023, BRS picks Telangana's Khammam as launch pad for national goal AJR

    Ahead of Assembly election 2023, BRS picks Telangana's Khammam as launch pad for national goal

    Did you know Parliament House was opened on January 18 1927 gcw

    Did you know Parliament House was opened on January 18, 1927?

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court - adt

    Online sources such as Wikipedia not entirely reliable: Supreme Court

    Plane door opened by mistake Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    'Plane door opened by mistake...' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tejasvi Surya's IndiGo flight act

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: G.O.A.T. debate reignited ahead of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon