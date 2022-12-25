Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: Iga Swiatek to Katerina Siniakova - 5 standout women's tennis players of the year

    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Yearend 2022: The calendar year has ended, while the tennis season ended last month. Meanwhile, we present the five standout female players of the year.

    Image credit: Getty

    With just nine days to go before the ongoing year of 2022 ends, the sports world is also preparing for the years ahead, besides working on getting done and dusted with the sporting commitments of the remaining years. As for tennis, its season ended last month for both men and women. While men saw some top performers, including some familiar faces, dominate. The same was the case for women. In the same light, we present the year's five standout female tennis players, reflecting on the year.

    Iga Świątek
    The Pole is currently the number one ranked female player, thanks to her eight title-winning successes. Notably, all her triumphs are in the singles department. They include a couple of 500s and four Masters, along with a couple of Slams. Need we say more?

    Image credit: Getty

    Kateřina Siniaková
    The Czech player had a fruitful year in the circuit. Although she hardly made an impact in the singles circuit, winning just a 250 title, she was a force to be reckoned with in the doubles, winning six of them, taking her titles tally for the year to seven. It also included her three Grand Slam title wins in the doubles, all coming with her national partner Barbora Krejčíková.

    Image credit: Getty

    Barbora Krejčíková
    As for Krejčíková, she won five titles during the year. While she was slightly better than her doubles partner Siniaková in singles, winning a couple of titles (250 and 500), her doubles victories in the Slams with Siniaková highlighted the year for her.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Caroline Garcia
    The French player also drew some eyeballs with her performance, especially in the singles, as she won four titles, including a couple of 250 titles and a Masters, followed by the year-ending championship. She also won a doubles title during the French Open along with her French partner Kristina Mladenovic. She would undoubtedly be one of the stars to watch out for in the coming year.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Liudmila Samsonova
    The Russian was under pressure, given the sanctions imposed on her country due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, it hardly affected her performance, as she came up with three singles title-winning performances this year, a couple of 250s and a 500. While she is yet to win a Masters, she is being tipped to get there gradually and would be one of the players to watch out for in 2023.

