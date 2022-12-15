Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sania Mirza enjoys semi-final in Lusail ahead of divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Despite India not playing in the tournament, the Indians have travelled in numbers to support their favourite sides. Meanwhile, despite rumours of her divorcing Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has also reached the Gulf.

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    We have reached the business-end phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as former two-time champion Argentina will be taking on defending two-time champion France in the Final on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. While India did not participate in the event, failing to qualify, it did not deprive the Indians of their energy for the tournament. They travelled in large numbers to the Gulf nation to voice their support for their favourite sides. Meanwhile, legendary Indian tennis star Sania Mirza also happened to be one of the Indians to enjoy the competition in Qatar.

    On social media, Sania posted pictures of her short travel to Doha, where she also witnessed the semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia in Lusail. She was with her sister Anam Mirza and actors Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. She captioned the post, “What an amazing atmosphere and experience ⚽️ short and very sweet trip to Doha for the @fifaworldcup”.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fans were notable as Sania is reportedly going through a divorce with her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoab Malik. Meanwhile, in another post, she wished her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, a happy anniversary, as she penned, “Happy Anniversary to our pillars in life❤️ May you have many more Mumma and Baba 😘♾”.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As for Sania’s divorce, ET Times reported that Malik recently told a media outlet, “It is our matter. Neither my wife nor I am answering this question. Leave it alone.” On the other hand, InsideSport reports that Malik’s management department member confirmed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

