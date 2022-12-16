Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic - Ranking 5 standout men's tennis player of the year

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Yearend 2022: The ongoing year is drawing to a close. It was another eventful year in tennis. In the same light, we present and rank the five standout men's tennis players of the year.

    The year 2022 is drawing to a close in nearly 15 days. While it continues to have a great year in sports, it has already had a great year for tennis, with the season concluding last month. While it had its share of controversies, some players stood up and delivered, utilising the opportunity to make an impact to the fullest. On the same note, we present and rank the five standout men's tennis players of the year.

    Félix Auger-Aliassime
    The Canadian tennis star has been on the rise since the start of the years, known for his fast-paced gameplay that has given some top-ranked players a hard time. His consistency has seen him shoot up to the sixth spot, while he also won four singles titles this year, making him an impressive star to watch out for next year.

    Andrey Rublev
    The Russian was under pressure this year, given that his country launched an attack on Ukraine, earning sanctions from various nations. While he was not allowed to compete under his national banner, he hardly allowed it to affect his gameplay. He won five titles, including four singles and a doubles, indicating that he would keep scaling new heights and become a significant force in the sport in the coming days.

    Novak Djokovic
    The Serbian had a tough year, and it all started with him being disallowed from defending his title at the Australian Open for being non-vaccinated. He was also barred from competing in other top competitions, including the US Open, and he lost his number-one ranking. Nevertheless, he still managed to win five singles titles, including his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals, proving that barring him from events would not block him from winning the titles he deserves.

    Carlos Alcaraz
    The Spaniard had a historic year. He began the year while ranked in his 30s. However, some solid, consistent performance and five singles titles, including the US Open, ensured that he climbed to the top of the ATP Rankings.

    Rafael Nadal
    The Spanish legend scripted history this year after winning the AO and the French Open, as he became the most Slam winner among men (22). He won five titles, and despite failing to win the ATP Finals in his illustrious career, he is the standout player of the year for his historical performances.

     

