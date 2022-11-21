ATP Finals 2022: 'Hold a huge hunger still to win trophies' - Djokovic after winning 6th title

It was a splendid outing from former world number one and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the 2022 ATP Finals on Sunday. Facing off against Casper Rudd of Norway at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, it was a relatively comfortable straight-set triumph for Djokovic, winning 7-5 and 6-3. With this conquest, he has won his sixth championship title and has matched legendary former GOAT Roger Federer of Switzerland's feat of winning the most ATP Finals title. While the Serbian had to wait seven years to win the championship, he has extended his feat of Big Titles (Slam, ATP Finals and ATP Masters).

Meanwhile, following his win, Djokovic asserted that he was still hungry for more and said, "I don't know what the future holds, but I know that what I hold in my mind is a huge hunger still to win trophies. Make history in this sport, compete on the highest level worldwide, and bring good emotions to sports fans and tennis fans. That's what drives me a lot. I have a lot of different motivational factors, and I don't lack any motivation at the moment. Of course, we all have bad days or bad weeks. But generally, the feeling is still there."

ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2022: 'Don't think that a limit exists' - Djokovic after tiring win over Medvedev

"I always see myself as the best player in the world. I have that kind of mentality and that kind of approach, regardless of who is across the net, what the surface is, what season it is, and what number of the professional season in my career we're facing. It's always the same. The ambitions are as high as possible," added Djokovic, reports ATP.

"I had an amazing finish to the season with most of the tournaments that I played indoors I won. Indoors has been historically very successful for me. Playing in Italy, in a country where I love to play, where [I] have a special connection with people, makes this trophy and this win even more special," Djokovic concluded.