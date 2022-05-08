Is Djokovic ready to defend his French Open title? World No.1 responds

World No.1 Novak Djokovic lost to young sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is yet to win a trophy this season. After losing to young sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Saturday, tennis enthusiasts are wondering if the Serbian is ready to defend his French Open title later this month.

The 34-year-old is trying to regain his best form after not being allowed to play in the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, due to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19. And yet another week without a title has left fans fretting over Djokovic's chances at Roland Garros.

However, the Serb is optimistic about his game going into the French Open, slated to begin on May 16. Despite losing to the 19-year-old Spaniard in Madrid, Djokovic feels good about his preparations for the clay-court Grand Slam, where he will defend his title. Also read: Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic wishes Alcaraz good luck ahead of final against Zverev

“I played very good tennis, I mean, the best that I have played this year. Probably when the disappointment of losing this match passes, I will have a lot of positives to take away from this week," the World No. 1 said.

Djokovic admitted that he could have made it to the Madrid Open final if he had capitalised when it mattered against the semi-final clash against Alcaraz at the Caja Magica centre court. "I had a lot of chances,” he said. “It was a fantastic match. Great battle," he stated.

The Madrid Open was only Djokovic's fourth tournament of the year, and third on clay. He lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match in Monte Carlo in his only other Masters 1000 appearance so far. The Serbian did not play in Indian Wells and Miami.

