Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic wishes Alcaraz good luck ahead of final against Zverev

Will home favourite Carlos Alcaraz continue his nine-match winning streak or will Alexander Zverev pick up another Masters 1000 title in Madrid?

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz has embarked on yet another magical journey at an ATP Masters 1000 event. At the Mutua Madrid Open 2022, the 19-year-old and home favourite defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic for the first time to set up a final clash against defending champions Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz, who hopes to clinch his first win in three tries against the German, will move to second place in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin, just 70 points behind Nadal if he wins the crown at the Caja Magica.

Ahead of the grand finale, Djokovic took to Instagram to send his wishes to Alcaraz, who defeated the Serb in their semi-final clash with a 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) victory. The World No.1 also thanked Madrid fans for their support in the tournament.

"Great things to come from this talent in the future. Good luck in the final tomorrow @carlitosalcarazz Muchas gracias Madrid! ❤️ @mutuamadridopen #MMOPEN," Djokovic wrote.

Alcaraz is undefeated in his four previous tour-level finals, and on Sunday can become the youngest five-time champion since Nadal won seven titles by the same age in 2004-05.

