2 5 Image Credit : ANI

Dinusha's marathon innings in Sri Lanka's fightback

On the fifth day, Sri Lanka continued their second innings with a small lead of 16 runs. At this point, the 25-year-old left-handed batter Sonal Dinusha stood like a rock. He remained not out, scoring 133 runs from 264 balls. He reached his century by taking two runs towards mid-wicket off the first ball from Mohammed Siraj after tea. This was amazingly his third century of the series. He also put together a crucial 27-run partnership for the last wicket with Asitha Fernando.