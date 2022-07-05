Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PV Sindhu turns 27: Here are 5 records held by her

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    At only 27, PV Sindhu has become an icon for Indian Badminton. Here’s looking at five records held by the Olympic medalist.

    Image credit: Getty

    At the young age of 27, PV Sindhu has already become a transcendent sportsperson in India. From winning World Championships to competing and winning medals at the Olympics, she has been utterly sensational in badminton. She has been an inspiration for several upcoming budding shuttlers in the country. Her dedicated hard work and consistent performances have also been honoured by several national awards. As she celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, here’s looking at five of PV Sindhu’s remarkable records:

    Image credit: Getty

    First Indian singles player to win BWF World Championship gold
    Sindhu is the first singles player from India to win gold in the BWF World Championships. She attained the feat in August 2019 when she beat Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final, 21-7, 21-7. Before winning the gold, she had already won twin silvers in the event in 2017 and 2018.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday PV Sindhu - 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Badminton Champion

    Image credit: Getty

    First Indian to win World Tour Finals
    In another first for her and India: Sindhu is the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals crown, as she won it at 24. She did this in 2018 when she beat Nozomi Okuhara in the final, 21-19, 21-17. World Championships.

    Image credit: Getty

    Holds the record for playing the longest World Championships final
    The stamina and endurance of Sindhu are always talked about. Meanwhile, she gave a perfect example of it when during the 2017 World Championships, she played the longest final in the history of the tournament. She played the match for 110 minutes against Okuhara but failed to win, as the Japanese won 21-19, 20-22, 22-20. It was also the second-ever longest women’s final.

    ALSO READ: Watch - PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Image credit: Getty

    First Indian singles player to win Olympic silver
    Sindhu also holds a prestigious record of being the only singles player in the sport to have won an Olympic silver. She achieved the feat during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Impressively, Sindhu followed her 2016 performance by winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics.

    Image credit: Getty

    First Indian to win five World Championship medals
    Sindhu has a special love for performing at the World Championships, as she holds another unique record. To date, she is the only Indian to have won five medals in the competition: Gold (2019), Silver (2012 and 2018) and Bronze (2013 and 2014). Sindhu added the sixth medal to her collection when she won silver in the 2021 World Championships.

