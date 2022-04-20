Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    A video of ace shuttler PV Sindhu dancing to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's famous song Halamithi Habibo is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    The internet, with its fantastic video collection, always keeps us engaged and makes us sit online for hours. There are videos that can make us delighted with people and celebrities dancing to the various trending songs. Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Halamithi Habibo song from the movie Beast is currently the most trending song on the internet. We can see several dance performances from celebrities to normal people to the trending song. Now, ace shuttler PV Sindhu has also danced to the Halamithi Habibo song, and netizens just love it.

    The Olympic medalist can be seen in a white top and skinny jeans dancing to the peppy track in the video. Sindhu also nailed the hook step of Halamithi Habibo song in her own adorable way. Take a look at her stunning dance performance:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

    The video was shared on Sindhu's Instagram account, and the video has gone viral. The video has gathered around 33K views and 171K likes in just twenty-two hours of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing steadily. The video also got the attention of the actress Pooja Hegde, and she expressed her love with love emojis.

    Halamithi Habibo, the most trending song, is from the movie Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi sang the song while Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 7:50 PM IST
