WWE: Why is Vince McMahon back? Does he intend to take creative control back from Triple H?

WWE: The pro-wrestling world has been shocked by the return of Vince McMahon as the executive chairman. But what is the real reason for his return? Does he intend to regain creative control from Triple H?

It was shocking news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, as its official founder and owner Vince McMahon returned to the board as the executive chairman. He had announced his retirement from the company last year following allegations of sexual assault against one of WWE’s employees. At the same time, he was also accused of bribing the employee to stay put regarding the incident involving former WWE Creative Head John Laurinaitis. As investigations went underway, he stepped down as the company’s CEO, with his daughter Stephanie becoming the chairwoman, while Triple H was handed the creative duties.

After Vince left, WWE’s quality in terms of content vastly improved, while it also witnessed the return of several superstars previously released by the promotion. However, now that the Boss is back, fans are worried that his return would affect the quality of its shows, fearing that he would regain the creative control from Hunter. ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for

According to reports, McMahon is back with WWE to facilitate its sale. While a couple of employees resigned following his return, stories have stated that he is currently working in a corporate role and is not looking to fiddle with the creative department, which is well under the control of Hunter.

However, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon might still want to get his hands back in the creative department. “The idea of Vince taking charge and everything like that, I don’t see that happening for a couple of months. I don’t think that’s happening this week or anything like that. He basically filed a thing that said he’s only going to be working when it comes to the sale or the TV deal, and as long as they are a public company, he has to abide by that,” he sounded. ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship

