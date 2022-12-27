Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship

    WWE: Cody Rhodes appeared on Monday Night Raw and showed up via satellite. He talked about winning the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    Cody Rhodes was advertised for an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week, and he did the same via satellite for a little chat, amusing the fans. The RAW this week was different, as it showcased the “Best of 2022” clips, looking back at the top moments and matches of the year. Among some fresh interviews was also Rhodes. He made his highlight return earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. While he faced former WWE Champion Seth Rollins at the event and won, he went on to win on a couple of more instances before being out with a shoulder muscle injury in June. As he is expected to make his in-ring return next year, when asked about his plans for 2023, he promptly replied about winning the top prize, the WWE Championship, from reigning champion Roman Reigns.

    “I would like to pick up right where I left off. Many things have happened in my life, not just the injury, what I did while I was away and my exit, and the birth of my daughter. I can’t help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd in Louisville, Kentucky and wanted to be a pro wrestler and told everyone how big his plans were, and didn’t have any idea the price that needed to be paid for what I was asking. And I can say this with confidence and not arrogance: I have paid the price,” Rhodes said on RAW.

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    “It’s not a sport where your tenure earns you anything. It’s what you’ve done for me lately. Even though I wasn’t present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do, I think, really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid’s shoes who had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we’re in, I can make that happen,” added Rhodes.

    “I’m being incredibly vague here, I get it, but I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. There is one thing that I came back for specifically, one thing, and again a torn pec couldn’t stop me. I couldn’t name anything that could stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to get it done,” Rhodes concluded.

    Rhodes is expected to return next month at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. While he is also likely to win the event, Rollins is expected to come into the picture as well, given that the two still have some unfinished business, which would all culminate at WrestleMania 39, to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
