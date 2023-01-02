New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for
New Year 2023: As the new year is officially underway, the sporting world eagerly looks forward to it. But what’s in store for the sports fanatics this season? Check out the sporting events that will keep you glued this year.
It’s a new year, as 2022 is behind us now, while 2023 is what we must look forward to. The new year will bring us a lot, especially in sports, as sports lovers cannot wait for the sporting actions to start. From cricket to football to tennis to hockey to motorsport to combat sports, all sports have something to deliver. Thus, without much ado, let’s dive into what’s in store for the sports fanatics.
Cricket
ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2023: January 14-29
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia), 4 Tests: February 9-March 22
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: February 10-26
IPL 2023: April-June
ICC World Test Championship Final: June
The Ashes (England vs Australia), 5 Tests: June 16-July 31
Asia Cup: September
ICC World Cup 2023: October-November
Football
Club football continues, and the 2022-23 season ends in May.
ISL 2022-23 ends in March.
AFC Asian Cup: June 16-July 16
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: July 20-August 20
European club season begins in August (EPL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League).
Tennis
Australian Open: January 14-19
French Open: May 28-June 11
Wimbledon: July 3-16
US Open: August 28-September 10
Laver Cup: September 18-24
ATP Finals: November 13-17
WTA Finals: November
Motorsports
Formula 1 (F1)
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|March 05
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|March 19
|Australian Grand Prix
|April 02
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|April 30
|Miami Grand Prix
|May 07
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|May 21
|Monaco Grand Prix
|May 28
|Spanish Grand Prix
|June 04
|Canadian Grand Prix
|June 18
|Austrian Grand Prix
|July 02
|British Grand Prix
|July 09
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|July 23
|Belgian Grand Prix
|July 30
|Dutch Grand Prix
|August 27
|Italian Grand Prix
|September 03
|Singapore Grand Prix
|September 17
|Japanese Grand Prix
|September 24
|Qatar Grand Prix
|October 08
|United States Grand Prix
|October 22
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|October 29
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|November 05
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|November 18
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|November 26
Moto GP
|March 26
|Portugal Grande Prémio de Portugal
|April 02
|Argentina Gran Premio de la República Argentina
|April 16
|United States Grand Prix of the Americas
|April 30
|Spain Gran Premio de España
|May 14
|France Grand Prix de France
|June 11
|Italy Gran Premio d'Italia
|June 18
|Germany Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
|June 25
|Netherlands TT Assen
|July 09
|Kazakhstan Kazakhstan motorcycle Grand Prix
|August 06
|United Kingdom Monster Energy British Grand Prix
|August 20
|Austria Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
|September 03
|Catalonia Gran Premi de Catalunya
|September 10
|San Marino Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|September 24
|India Grand Prix of Bharat
|October 01
|Japan Grand Prix of Japan
|October 15
|Indonesia Grand Prix of Indonesia
|October 22
|Australia Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
|October 29
|Thailand Thailand Grand Prix
|November 12
|Malaysia Grand Prix of Malaysia
|November 19
|Qatar Grand Prix of Qatar[b]
|November 26
|Valencian Community Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana
Other sports
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: January 13-29
BWF Thomas & Uber Cup: April 28-May 5
NBA Finals 2023: June 1-18
BWF World Championships: August 20-27
Asian Games: September 23-October 8
Rugby World Cup 2023: September 8-October 28
Combat Sports
WWE
Royal Rumble: January 28
Elimination Chamber: February 18
WrestleMania 39: April 1-2
AEW
Revolution: March 5
UFC
UFC 283: January 21
UFC 284: February 12
UFC 285: March 4
UFC 286: March 18