New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for

New Year 2023: As the new year is officially underway, the sporting world eagerly looks forward to it. But what’s in store for the sports fanatics this season? Check out the sporting events that will keep you glued this year.

Image credit: Getty

It’s a new year, as 2022 is behind us now, while 2023 is what we must look forward to. The new year will bring us a lot, especially in sports, as sports lovers cannot wait for the sporting actions to start. From cricket to football to tennis to hockey to motorsport to combat sports, all sports have something to deliver. Thus, without much ado, let’s dive into what’s in store for the sports fanatics.

Cricket

ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2023: January 14-29

Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia), 4 Tests: February 9-March 22

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: February 10-26

IPL 2023: April-June

ICC World Test Championship Final: June

The Ashes (England vs Australia), 5 Tests: June 16-July 31

Asia Cup: September

ICC World Cup 2023: October-November

