Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for

    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    New Year 2023: As the new year is officially underway, the sporting world eagerly looks forward to it. But what’s in store for the sports fanatics this season? Check out the sporting events that will keep you glued this year.

    Image credit: Getty

    It’s a new year, as 2022 is behind us now, while 2023 is what we must look forward to. The new year will bring us a lot, especially in sports, as sports lovers cannot wait for the sporting actions to start. From cricket to football to tennis to hockey to motorsport to combat sports, all sports have something to deliver. Thus, without much ado, let’s dive into what’s in store for the sports fanatics.

    Cricket
    ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2023: January 14-29
    Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia), 4 Tests: February 9-March 22
    ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: February 10-26
    IPL 2023: April-June
    ICC World Test Championship Final: June
    The Ashes (England vs Australia), 5 Tests: June 16-July 31
    Asia Cup: September
    ICC World Cup 2023: October-November

    ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India's commitments

    Image credit: Getty

    Football
    Club football continues, and the 2022-23 season ends in May.
    ISL 2022-23 ends in March.
    AFC Asian Cup: June 16-July 16
    FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: July 20-August 20
    European club season begins in August (EPL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League).

    Image credit: Getty

    Tennis
    Australian Open: January 14-19
    French Open: May 28-June 11
    Wimbledon: July 3-16
    US Open: August 28-September 10
    Laver Cup: September 18-24
    ATP Finals: November 13-17
    WTA Finals: November

    ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: WICKETKEEPER MOVED OUT OF ICU TO PRIVATE WARD

    Photograph: Getty Images

    Motorsports

    Formula 1 (F1)

    Bahrain Grand Prix March 05
    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 19
    Australian Grand Prix April 02
    Azerbaijan Grand Prix April 30
    Miami Grand Prix May 07
    Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 21
    Monaco Grand Prix May 28
    Spanish Grand Prix June 04
    Canadian Grand Prix June 18
    Austrian Grand Prix July 02
    British Grand Prix July 09
    Hungarian Grand Prix July 23
    Belgian Grand Prix July 30
    Dutch Grand Prix August 27
    Italian Grand Prix September 03
    Singapore Grand Prix September 17
    Japanese Grand Prix September 24
    Qatar Grand Prix October 08
    United States Grand Prix October 22
    Mexico City Grand Prix October 29
    São Paulo Grand Prix November 05
    Las Vegas Grand Prix November 18
    Abu Dhabi Grand Prix November 26

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Moto GP

    March 26 Portugal Grande Prémio de Portugal
    April 02 Argentina Gran Premio de la República Argentina
    April 16 United States Grand Prix of the Americas
    April 30 Spain Gran Premio de España
    May 14 France Grand Prix de France
    June 11 Italy Gran Premio d'Italia
    June 18 Germany Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
    June 25 Netherlands TT Assen
    July 09 Kazakhstan Kazakhstan motorcycle Grand Prix
    August 06 United Kingdom Monster Energy British Grand Prix
    August 20 Austria Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
    September 03 Catalonia Gran Premi de Catalunya
    September 10 San Marino Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
    September 24 India Grand Prix of Bharat
    October 01 Japan Grand Prix of Japan
    October 15 Indonesia Grand Prix of Indonesia
    October 22 Australia Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
    October 29 Thailand Thailand Grand Prix
    November 12 Malaysia Grand Prix of Malaysia
    November 19 Qatar Grand Prix of Qatar[b]
    November 26 Valencian Community Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'PLAYING TESTS IN INDIA IS SOMETHING I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO DO' - ASHTON AGAR

    Image credit: Getty

    Other sports
    FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: January 13-29
    BWF Thomas & Uber Cup: April 28-May 5
    NBA Finals 2023: June 1-18
    BWF World Championships: August 20-27
    Asian Games: September 23-October 8
    Rugby World Cup 2023: September 8-October 28

    Image credit: WWE

    Combat Sports
    WWE
    Royal Rumble: January 28
    Elimination Chamber: February 18
    WrestleMania 39: April 1-2

    ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    AEW
    Revolution: March 5

    UFC
    UFC 283: January 21
    UFC 284: February 12
    UFC 285: March 4
    UFC 286: March 18

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Playing Tests in India is something I have always wanted to do - Australia Ashton Agar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to retain captaincy, BCCI to shortlist 20 players

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India-ayh

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar... - Shikhar Dhawan advice to Rishabh Pant during Indian Premier League IPL 2019 goes viral-ayh

    'Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar...' - Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant during IPL 2019 goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

    football Fans greet Pele hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake-ayh

    Fans greet Pele's hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film' vma

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds

    Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023; Here's how

    Live bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh; check details AJR

    Live bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh; check details

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon