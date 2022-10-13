Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal thrash Bengaluru, Delhi pulls off miracle over UP

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 8:49 AM IST

    The PSL 2022 conducted a couple of matches on Wednesday. While Maninder Singh allowed Bengal Warriors to hammer Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi pulled off a miracle over UP Yoddhas.

    Image credit: PKL

    On Wednesday, the Bengal Warriors acquired its second successive victory, pinning Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the 2022 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Skipper Maninder Singh was the star player for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav acquired six points. Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off two sharp tackles as the Warriors crept forward at 3-1. However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav, while Bharat effected a raid moments later to enable the Bulls to gain the charge at 5-4 in the 10th minute. The Bulls' defence crew, led by Aman, displayed top form, reducing the Warriors to just a couple of players in the 12th minute on the mat.

    Image credit: PKL

    The Bulls imposed an ALL-OUT in the 17th minute, taking a colossal authority at 14-9. But, the Warriors bounced back through spectacular raids by Maninder Singh, regaining the control at 15-14 at first half end. In the subsequent half, Bengal foisted another ALL-OUT, taking total control of the game.

    ALSO READ: PKL 2022 - Manjeet Dahiya, Jaideep star as Haryana Steelers dominate Tamil Thalaivas

    Image credit: PKL

    Dabang Delhi KC launched a sensational second-half recovery in another game, snatching a victory against UP Yoddhas 44-42. Delhi's Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) were the star performers, while Surender Gill scalped 21 points for the Yoddhas.

    (With inputs from PTI)

