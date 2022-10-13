PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal thrash Bengaluru, Delhi pulls off miracle over UP

The PSL 2022 conducted a couple of matches on Wednesday. While Maninder Singh allowed Bengal Warriors to hammer Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi pulled off a miracle over UP Yoddhas.

On Wednesday, the Bengal Warriors acquired its second successive victory, pinning Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the 2022 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Skipper Maninder Singh was the star player for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav acquired six points. Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off two sharp tackles as the Warriors crept forward at 3-1. However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav, while Bharat effected a raid moments later to enable the Bulls to gain the charge at 5-4 in the 10th minute. The Bulls' defence crew, led by Aman, displayed top form, reducing the Warriors to just a couple of players in the 12th minute on the mat.

The Bulls imposed an ALL-OUT in the 17th minute, taking a colossal authority at 14-9. But, the Warriors bounced back through spectacular raids by Maninder Singh, regaining the control at 15-14 at first half end. In the subsequent half, Bengal foisted another ALL-OUT, taking total control of the game.

