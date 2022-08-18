NBA: LeBron James agrees to extend contract with Los Angeles Lakers by 2 years - Reports

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LeBron James is undoubtedly the most prominent contemporary NBA player who plays for the LA Lakers. While he won the title once with his current side, he has agreed to extend his stay by two years.

    American basketball legend LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down at age 37 as he continues to make an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers. Playing for the 17-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion since 2018, he has significantly impacted and won the title in 2020. While his future was up for grab after the Lakers missed out on the title this year, he has reportedly agreed to extend it by a couple of years. As a result, he is unlikely to become a free agent until 2024. His new contract's estimated value is around $97.1 million, including a 15% trade ticker.

    As per the DPA report, the deal could rise to $110 million, along with a spike in his salary cap. The Lakers are James' third franchise in the NBA, having previously played for Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10), Miami Heat (2010-14) and the Cavaliers (2014-18). Overall, he will be signing his fifth contract in the NBA.

    ALSO READ: Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    Since 2020, the Lakers have failed to get past the opening round of the NBA playoffs. James averages 27 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 223 matches. His intentions of becoming a free agent in 2024 could be apparent as he expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny, should he get picked up in the tournament. Bronny transits to the senior season with Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High and is in the top-50 recruiting class prospects.

