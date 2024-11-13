Tata Nano EV Review: Price, Range, Features, and Specifications

The Tata Nano Electric Car comes with advanced features, a powerful electric motor, and high mileage. It offers a range of 250 km to 315 km, along with features like a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen entertainment system.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Tata Nano Electric Car

The demand for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing worldwide. No car has yet emerged as a truly affordable electric car. The Tata Nano Electric Car aims to fill this gap.

article_image2

Tata Nano EV

The Tata Nano Electric Car boasts advanced features like a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen entertainment system, automatic climate control, and an anti-lock braking system.

article_image3

Nano Electric Car

You'll also find features like a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, disc brakes, headlights, and LEDs. The Tata Nano Electric Car's engine is a 19 kWh, and a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack option is reportedly available.

article_image4

Ratan Tata

The car features a powerful electric motor for performance. The battery pack provides a range of 250 km. With the larger battery pack, the range extends to 315 km. The Tata Nano Electric Car offers good mileage.

article_image5

Tata Nano EV Price

The car's price is around 5 lakhs in the market. The Tata Nano Electric Car, capable of 300 km/h, is set to launch next week. Ratan Tata's dream, the Nano, is now an electric car.

