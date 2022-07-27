Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele emulated Stephen Curry's iconic 'Night Night' celebration after scoring two goals against Juventus in Dallas, Texas.

    Dallas, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    The 'Night Night' celebration of Steph Curry has swept the sports world. Everyone has been emulating the signature celebration, from professional athletes to little league players. FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele was the most recent to do so, and that too in the United States.

    In the Catalan club's friendly against Juventus in Dallas, Texas, Dembele opened the scoring in some style just after the half-hour mark with an incredible run down the right wing, weaving in and out of defenders before banging one into the far corner. 

    Five minutes later, it was Juventus' Moise Kean on the doorstep to finish home a beautifully-worked cross by Juan Cuadrado. However, Dembele produced another world-class finish a minute later to put Barcelona back in front. Less than 10 minutes after half-time, Kean provided another beautiful poacher's finish to level the match at two-a-piece.

    After scoring two sensational goals, Dembele emulated the iconic Stephen Curry' Night Night' celebration on Juventus. The celebration has gained enormous popularity, drawing athletes from every sport, and the Golden State Warriors' icon is enjoying the 'movement'.

    Steph Curry popularised the 'Night Night' celebration during the NBA playoffs, which resulted in his fourth championship and a first MVP award for the Finals. The Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Mavericks were all his 'Night Night' victims.

    The most memorable event occurred in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. His jumper gave the Warriors a 15-point advantage with only three minutes left. It was truly 'Night Night'. It was a response meant to quiet the Boston Celtics supporters. It was nothing less than legendary, from the shot to the play to the celebration.

    Here's a look at how fans of both the iconic sports stars reacted on Twitter:

