    'We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season' - Erik ten Hag affirms Portuguese not for sale

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Manchester United could be without Cristiano Ronaldo next season. However, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Portuguese remains in his plans and is not for sale.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United is in a troubling situation regarding its star Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker has reportedly informed the club about his decision to leave and join a club with ambition. Since then, reports of various top clubs, like English rival Chelsea and German champion Bayern Munich interested in Ronaldo, have been doing rounds. While the club is apparently adamant about retaining the Portuguese for one more season, new club head coach Erik ten Hag has also seemingly confirmed that he intends on working with Ronaldo in the upcoming season, as he is well within his plans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Ronaldo has not travelled with United to Thailand for the pre-season tour, ten Hag has affirmed, "He's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. I don't know [how I could make him happy]. He hasn't told me this. But Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he's in our plans, and we want to get success together."

    ALSO READ: Is Manchester United's Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea? Here's Tuchel's cheeky response

    Image credit: Getty

    Ten Hag also admitted to talking to Ronaldo after taking over the managerial role at Old Trafford but has had no discussions regarding his future. "I spoke with him, but before this issue came up. We had a real good talk, but that was between Cristiano Ronaldo and me. I cannot tell [if Ronaldo will be available for the pre-season tour] because of the reasons I've already explained," he concluded while speaking during a press conference in Bangkok.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo remains on holiday with his family. Reports have also suggested that he is willing to take a pay cut to fulfil his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season, while United will compete in the UEFA Europa League (UEL). It kicks off its pre-season tour on Tuesday with a friendly against arch-rival Liverpool.

