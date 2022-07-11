'We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season' - Erik ten Hag affirms Portuguese not for sale

Manchester United could be without Cristiano Ronaldo next season. However, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Portuguese remains in his plans and is not for sale.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United is in a troubling situation regarding its star Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker has reportedly informed the club about his decision to leave and join a club with ambition. Since then, reports of various top clubs, like English rival Chelsea and German champion Bayern Munich interested in Ronaldo, have been doing rounds. While the club is apparently adamant about retaining the Portuguese for one more season, new club head coach Erik ten Hag has also seemingly confirmed that he intends on working with Ronaldo in the upcoming season, as he is well within his plans.

Image Credit: Getty Images

While Ronaldo has not travelled with United to Thailand for the pre-season tour, ten Hag has affirmed, "He's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. I don't know [how I could make him happy]. He hasn't told me this. But Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he's in our plans, and we want to get success together." ALSO READ: Is Manchester United's Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea? Here's Tuchel's cheeky response

Image credit: Getty

Ten Hag also admitted to talking to Ronaldo after taking over the managerial role at Old Trafford but has had no discussions regarding his future. "I spoke with him, but before this issue came up. We had a real good talk, but that was between Cristiano Ronaldo and me. I cannot tell [if Ronaldo will be available for the pre-season tour] because of the reasons I've already explained," he concluded while speaking during a press conference in Bangkok.

Image Credit: Getty Images