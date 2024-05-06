Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian men's and women's relay teams secure place for Paris Olympics 2024

    India celebrates as its men's and women's relay teams secure qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024, showcasing their prowess in the 4x400 relay category.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    The Indian men's 4x400 and women's 4x400 relay teams have qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics. To qualify for the Olympics, the Indian teams participated in the World Championships. Three Indian relay teams failed to qualify in the first round. However, in the second round, two Indian relay teams secured their tickets to Paris. Members of the Indian women's relay team, Rupal Chaudhari, MR Poovamma, Jyotika Sri Dandi, and Shuba Venkatesan, clinched the ticket to the Paris Olympics by finishing second with a time of 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds. Meanwhile, Jamaica's women's team secured the first position with a time of 3 minutes and 28.54 seconds.

    Members of the Indian men's relay team, Mohammed Anas Yahiya, Mohammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, secured their ticket to the Paris Olympics by finishing second with a time of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds. In this category, the USA men's relay team secured the first position with a time of 2 minutes and 59.95 seconds, ensuring their berth in the Paris Olympics. The top two teams in each race heat will qualify for the relay competition at the Olympics. The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

