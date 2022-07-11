Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Manchester United's Ronaldo on his way to Chelsea? Here's Tuchel's cheeky response

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after he informed the club he wishes to move on for a second time in the current transfer window.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after the legendary striker informed the Red Devils he wishes to move on for the second time in the summer transfer window. The 37-year-old is concerned that, after United missed out on qualifying for the Champions League in his first season back at Old Trafford, he will not be able to compete for the significant honours with the club. As a result, several elite European teams, including Chelsea, have been considering a possible transfer recently.

    According to The Athletic earlier this month, the Blues are reportedly considering signing Ronaldo. Some reports also state Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has concerns about the impact the Portuguese superstar would have on a fluid and dynamic frontline. However, in footage captured by Instagram user @chelsea_tid, the German refused to rule out a move for the iconic striker with a wry smile.

    While signing autographs for supporters, the Chelsea boss was asked by a fan, "Do we sign Cristiano Ronaldo?" With a big grin, Tuchel responded, "I will not tell you."

    WATCH: Tuchel on Ronaldo's potential transfer to Chelsea

    The Chelsea manager requires a new centre-forward at Stamford Bridge this summer after 97.5 million pounds club-record buy Romelu Lukaku, who scored just eight Premier League goals last season, was allowed to rejoin Inter Milan on loan.

    On paper, it would seem that Ronaldo is what the Blues are missing at the centre of their attack because he scored 24 goals for a United team in chaos last season. Although Tuchel hopes to field an adaptable and fluid frontline like Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool that won the Champions League in 2019, the Chelsea manager is worried that the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward's presence would interfere with his plans.

    Despite having an impressive return to Old Trafford, Ronaldo's presence is said to have harmed the harmony of United's attack last season, which led to the team's sixth-place finish. The Portuguese talisman's contract is still in effect, and the Red Devils' management is adamant that a sale will not be approved during the summer transfer season.

