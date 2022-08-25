Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wins USD16 million lawsuit in crash photos trial

Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in 2020. Meanwhile, his wife Vanessa filed a lawsuit over the release of photos of the deadly crash that left her traumatised, as she has won $16 million in the trial.

National Basketball Association (NBA) American legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in 2020 following a helicopter crash, an accident that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. During the search operation, Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters shared the disturbing images of the crash on their social media platforms. The photos left Bryant's wife, Vanessa, emotionally and mentally disturbed as she filed a lawsuit for the same. On Wednesday, nine juries ruled the case in her favour, as she won $16 million during the trial. She was again emotional as the jury read out the verdict, reports AP.

Before announcing the verdict, the jury deliberated for nearly four and a half hours during Kobe Bryant Day, celebrated in Los Angeles on August 24. The speciality of the day is celebrated on the particular date is because of his jersey numbers eight and 24. Also, he would have turned 44 the day before. ALSO READ: NBA - Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here's how social media reacted

Following the verdict, Vanessa took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Kobe and Gianna while she captioned it, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!" Talking to the reporters earlier, she had stated, "I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up. I fear my daughters being on social media and these popping up."

