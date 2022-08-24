NBA: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here's how social media reacted

Kevin Durant's future with Brooklyn Nets was uncertain for the upcoming NBA season. However, the Nets team management has confirmed that he is moving nowhere, sending social media into a frenzy.

As far as Kevin Durant is concerned, he happens to be one of the top performers for the Brooklyn Nets, as he played a pivotal role in leading the side into the NBA 2022 Playoffs. However, following the season's conclusion, his future with the franchise was uncertain, as reports started to show that he would be involved in a trade. Nevertheless, it has all been laid to rest, as Nets general manager Sean Marks has clarified that Durant is going nowhere and will continue with the franchise for the upcoming season. He had joined the Nets in 2019 from Golden State Warriors and averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games last season.

"Steve Nash and I met with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks told CNN.

The Nets had a season record of 44-38 last season, while it lost in the opening round of the playoffs to eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Durant signed an extension with the franchise during the last off-season, while his current contract runs through 2025-26. The Nets would get their 2022-23 NBA season started on October 19 with a home match against New Orleans Pelicans.