Is it time for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'stand up now and speak'?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a dilemma with his future at Manchester United. While he is reportedly still pushing for an exit, Gary Neville has urged him to speak out and clarify his situation with the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has an uncertain future with English giants Manchester United after reportedly informing the club about his intentions to leave. So far, his agent Jorge Mendes has failed to find a suitable suitor for him, as he continues to play at Old Trafford while he is in the final year of his current contract. Although he has the option of extending it to a year, it seems unlikely. He is seemingly frustrated with the club's lack of ambition and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Meanwhile, former United legend, Ronaldo's ex-teammate, and now pundit Gary Neville has asked Ronaldo to stand up and speak, clarifying his future with the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo recently took to Instagram to comment on his fan page, stating that the media spread lies and would clarify in an upcoming interview. "They know the truth when [sic] interview in a few weeks. The media only speaks lies. I have a notebook, and in the last few months of the 100 news that made only five [accurate] hits, imagine how things are," he penned. ALSO READ: 'Media only speaks lies' - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, Neville took to Twitter and authored, "Why does the greatest player of all time [in my opinion] have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis, and it needs leaders to lead. He's the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!"

Image Credit: Getty Images