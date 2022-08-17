'Media only speaks lies' - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an uncertain saga around his Manchester United future. While media reports have put on various aspects, the Portuguese has termed those reports lies and hinted at revealing the truth.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing with England giants Manchester United and has already played a couple of games for the side in the just-started England Premier League (EPL), both on a losing note. It was reported a couple of months back that he wants out of Old Trafford due to lack of club ambition and UEFA Champions League (UCL) football, while his agent Jorge Mendes has failed to land him a convincing offer so far. However, with multiple reports suggesting numerous aspects, Ronaldo has termed the media reports as lies and has hinted at revealing the truth in an upcoming interview.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo has supposedly not attracted any convincing buyers for the first time in his career, with many citing his twilight phase as the reason. Clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have publicly turned down the chance to sign him. However, he feels that not all reports are correct. ALSO READ: 'We need help' - Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

