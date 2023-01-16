Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Malaysia edges past Chile 3-2; Netherlands routs New Zealand 4-0

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023 entered Day 4 on Monday, with Malaysia taking on besting Chile 3-2 in a Group C meeting. In the other group game, Netherlands rout New Zealand 4-0, virtually confirming its quarterfinal berth.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup continued on Monday, entering Day 4. The day began with the Group C meeting between Malaysia and Chile at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The former came up with the conquest, which was its opening win of the event. It all began in the 20th minute when Juan Amoroso scored the opener for Chile, followed by Razie Rahim's equaliser six minutes later. However, Martin Rodriguez restored Chile's lead in the 29th, as the latter went into the half-time break with the charge. In the 41st, Adrian Henriquez levelled it again for Malaysia before Norsyafiq Sumantri scored the eventual winner for the side the next minute.

    Image credit: PTI

    The final quarter of the contest did not see any convincing action from either side, with Malaysia defending well. Malaysia's Firhan Ashari and Chile's Franco Becerra were green-carded on the 20th, while Razie Rahim of Malaysia saw the same colour ten minutes later. In the 45th, Malaysia's Hajib Hasaan and Chilean goal-scorer Amoroso were yellow-carded. Zul Pidaus Mizun of Malaysia saw a yellow a couple of minutes later, while in the 55th, Amoroso was handed his second yellow of the afternoon.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the other Group C clash, New Zealand was up against the Netherlands at the same venue, and the latter was in tremendous form, pummeling four past the former and winning 4-0. It all started in the third minute when Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman fired in the opener through Tjep Hoedemakers' assist, followed by his brace ten minutes later via an assist from Steijn van Heijningen.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the second quarter, Koen Bijen scored the third through Jonas de Geus's assist in the 20th, as the Netherlands was up 3-0 at the half-time break. While the third quarter was a silent one from either side, in the final quarter, in the 55th, Tjep Hoedemakers tapped in after an assist from Thijs van Dam, which eventually turned out to be the winner.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the 45th, Blair Tarrant of the Kiwis earned a green card, which was the only booking of the match. While New Zealand will take on Malaysia in the final group game on Thursday, the Netherlands goes up against Chile on the same day, with both contests to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

