Hockey World Cup 2023: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium comes up with special provisions for disabled

Hockey World Cup 2023 is happening in Odisha, with Rourkela being one of the venues. Meanwhile, the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is the world's largest and has special provisions for disabled people.

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in the Rourkela city of Odisha, the world's largest hockey stadium according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) certification, has exceptional amenities and seats for differently-abled individuals for them to experience the contests without any inconvenience, an official stated. The venue, called after legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, was constructed within just 15 months before the Hockey WC, while the World Cup Village was assembled in nine months, added the official. Twenty games of the event will be conducted at this venue. To make the arrangement more friendly, particular stress has been given to building a ramp leading to the lift, which would take the physically challenged hockey fans to the floor that has access to the first tier's stand, Odisha's Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna conveyed.

"A differently-abled person can enter the stadium from any gate. We have made it universally accessible for them. The stadium has about 100 seats allocated for them," Krishna declared. Besides arrangements for disabled individuals, the venue aims to supply a superior contest-viewing experience for all fans. The gallery seating is devised so that there won't be any sight block for fans, irrespective of where they are seated, he sounded, besides adding that viewers will always have the live action.

The Sports secretary said the state government had observed all means and protocols. The stadium is divided into two levels: The lower and upper bowl. For the fanatics transiting to the stadium in their automobiles, six colossal parking lots have been assigned to them within a 100-metre stadium radius.

The pathway from the parking lot to the stadium has been designed so that the fans will enjoy their walk to the stand and witness the beautiful art that encapsulates the true spirit of hockey. An official said there are signages everywhere for better navigation up to their seats. "The new stadium is a prime example of the commitment towards making events inclusive for all," Krishna concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)