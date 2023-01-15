Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium comes up with special provisions for disabled

    Hockey World Cup 2023 is happening in Odisha, with Rourkela being one of the venues. Meanwhile, the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is the world's largest and has special provisions for disabled people.

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium comes up with special provisions for disabled-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in the Rourkela city of Odisha, the world's largest hockey stadium according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) certification, has exceptional amenities and seats for differently-abled individuals for them to experience the contests without any inconvenience, an official stated. The venue, called after legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, was constructed within just 15 months before the Hockey WC, while the World Cup Village was assembled in nine months, added the official. Twenty games of the event will be conducted at this venue. To make the arrangement more friendly, particular stress has been given to building a ramp leading to the lift, which would take the physically challenged hockey fans to the floor that has access to the first tier's stand, Odisha's Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna conveyed.

    "A differently-abled person can enter the stadium from any gate. We have made it universally accessible for them. The stadium has about 100 seats allocated for them," Krishna declared. Besides arrangements for disabled individuals, the venue aims to supply a superior contest-viewing experience for all fans. The gallery seating is devised so that there won't be any sight block for fans, irrespective of where they are seated, he sounded, besides adding that viewers will always have the live action.

    ALSO READ: FIH confirms Birsa Munda Stadium world's largest all-seater hockey arena; lauds it as 'work of art'

    The Sports secretary said the state government had observed all means and protocols. The stadium is divided into two levels: The lower and upper bowl. For the fanatics transiting to the stadium in their automobiles, six colossal parking lots have been assigned to them within a 100-metre stadium radius.

    The pathway from the parking lot to the stadium has been designed so that the fans will enjoy their walk to the stand and witness the beautiful art that encapsulates the true spirit of hockey. An official said there are signages everywhere for better navigation up to their seats. "The new stadium is a prime example of the commitment towards making events inclusive for all," Krishna concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG Preview: India awaits England test after Spain success-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India awaits England test after Spain success

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: India looks to experiment with bowling options in dead rubber against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: India looks to experiment with bowling options in dead rubber

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs MCFC: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves

    Recent Stories

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video vma

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video

    Army has further strengthened preparations for future wars: CoAS Gen Manoj Pande on Army Day 2023

    Army has further strengthened preparations for future wars: CoAS Gen Manoj Pande on Army Day 2023

    Google Doodle honours Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav India 1st athlete to win Olympic medal gcw

    Google Doodle honours Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's 1st athlete to win Olympic medal

    Ravindra Jadeja to make Ranji Trophy 2022-23 return ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy-ayh

    Ravindra Jadeja to make Ranji Trophy 2022-23 return ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Army Day 2023 Annual Parade moved out of Delhi for the first time since 1949 gcw

    Army Day 2023: Parade moved out of Delhi for the first time since 1949

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon