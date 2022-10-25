Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zinedine Zidane on his next managerial stint- 'I'm not far away'

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    It has been a long time since we have seen Zinedine Zidane manage a side. Meanwhile, he has hinted when he could return to his managerial duties, and we might not have to wait long for it.

    The last time Zinedine Zidane managed a side was until last year for reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid until previous year. However, after a not-so-eventful second spell with Los Blancos, he decided to move on and has since been jobless. While he has had offers from various European clubs, including the giant ones, he has turned them down all. Reports have suggested that he is interested in taking up France's national managerial role following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where his side is the defending champion and is currently guided by Didier Deschamps. Meanwhile, he has hinted at when he could return as a head coach again.

    Speaking to RMC Sport, Zidane noted, "Do I miss the coaching suit? No, I'm not far away. We're waiting. We're waiting a little bit. Soon, soon." Also, he was asked about France's chances in the upcoming World Cup, to which he said, "I think we have to leave the controversy aside and leave room for the game and the place for the World Cup."

    "Anyway, what we are going to say about anything will never be right, true, and appropriate. So, we have to leave room for football and competition so that all the fans have a good time," added Zidane. France will get its title-defence underway versus Australia on November 22, followed by meetings against Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

