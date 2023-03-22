Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Messi call time on his Argentina career anytime soon? Lionel Scaloni answers

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    Lionel Messi completed his final career landmark by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. While he has been tipped to call time on his decorated international football career, Argentine boss Lionel Scaloni has cleared the air.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has achieved everything in his outstanding football career, whether at the club, international or personal level. The FIFA World Cup 2022 conquest was the final career milestone missing from his esteemed cabinet, which he has now successfully conquered. Consequently, there has been a concern among his fans if he would call time on his celebrated international career.

    Messi has personally refused to retire yet and asserts that he will continue representing Argentina as long as he can. Since he has wished to continue, his next international assignment would be a couple of international friendlies against Panama and Curacao this week. In the meantime, La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened when he expects the seven-time Ballon d'Or to quit the national side.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Messi will continue to come until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection. Leo's looking good to me. He deserves all that love. He and all the players here deserve to go out and receive that love because they have been unable to live it. Although Leo is the best, he must also see that his people love him. This will stay with him forever," declared Scaloni during a press conference on Wednesday, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    Besides, Scaloni has also warned his side not to get complacent with the World Cup champion tag, as it will have a massive target on its back in world football for the next four years. "We are world champions but still have the right to more. Just because we win, we can't do whatever we want," he gauged.

    Image credit: Getty

    "That's what [the players] have to understand. The message is that a new process is beginning: the pitch is what rules. From there on, those who are world champions have no advantage. We will have to keep working. The Argentina shirt doesn't allow you not to give your best. That's clear to us. Afterwards, it's good to celebrate, but we have to do our job on the pitch," concluded Scaloni.

